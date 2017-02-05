A passenger on the 1 train removes a

A passenger on the 1 train removes a swastika and the words "Jews belong in the oven" using Purell and a tissue. (Credit: Gregory Locke)

Comments

More like this

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from President Amid protests, Uber CEO leaves Trump’s economic council B, D, F and M trains will skip Major changes coming to B, D, F, M trains on weeknights Uber and other ride-hail services will have to Uber, other ride-hails forced to hand over trip data

Comments