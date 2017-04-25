Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit riders should brace for another messy commute Tuesday evening, transit officials said.

The LIRR is reporting delays on all 11 of its lines and said cancellations during the evening peak commute were possible.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit said Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and MidTown Direct trains were facing delays of up to 60 minutes. The agency's buses and private carrier buses are cross-honoring tickets.

NJ Transit warned that delays were expected to "escalate."

The service changes are due to overhead wire problems in one of the East River tunnels, the agencies said. Amtrak, which is responsible for track and equipment maintenance in and around Penn Station, said a downed catenary at Penn Station was the cause.

Due to a downed catenary at NYP, customers may experience delays. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) April 25, 2017 NEC, NJCL, RVL and MidTown Direct trains are subject to up to 45 minute delays, and are expected to escalate, due to (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 25, 2017

Police temporarily closed off the entrance to Penn Station at Seventh Avenue near 34th Street due overcrowding related to the service interruptions. MTA police directed travelers to the Seventh Avenue-31st Street entrance instead. A tweet from the LIRR later said the entrance had been reopened.

The is just the latest in a string of infrastructure issues impacting NJ Transit, LIRR and Amtrak service in and out of Penn Station in recent weeks. Tuesday morning commuters on Amtrak and NJ Transit dealt with delays after an Amtrak train stalled outside of Penn Station, officials said.

Fed up commuters also took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the unreliable service.

"This is becoming the norm. NOT OKAY. When does this become a top level priority?! #LIRR @mta," tweeted Nicolas Chavez‏.

The repeated equipment breakdowns and derailments in recent weeks have also caught the elected officials. Just last week, senators from New York and New Jersey urged U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to examine firsthand the decaying train tunnels that threaten to cripple regional travel if they fail.