Temperatures in the single digits with windchill on Jan. 8 have not stopped New Yorkers from joining the No Pants Subway Ride, an annual prank that sees some straphangers shed bottom layers.

More than 1,000 New Yorkers are expected to participate in this year's NYC branch of a global event that includes 30 cities, including London and Prague, per the organizers.

Scroll down to see photos from this year's No Pants Subway Ride.

No Pants Subway Ride participants exit a 7 train at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) No Pants Subway Ride participants exit a 7 train at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

No Pants Subway Ride participants ride a 7 train on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) No Pants Subway Ride participants ride a 7 train on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Next stop, Court Square -- pants optional. No Pants Subway Ride participants on the 7 train on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Next stop, Court Square -- pants optional. No Pants Subway Ride participants on the 7 train on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Liz Dewey, left, of New York, spends a second date with Bill Magner of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., during the No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Liz Dewey, left, of New York, spends a second date with Bill Magner of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., during the No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

No Pants Subway Ride participants board a 7 train in Queens on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) No Pants Subway Ride participants board a 7 train in Queens on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Participants wait for a Queens-bound 7 train as they take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Participants wait for a Queens-bound 7 train as they take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Participants wait for a Queens-bound 7 train as they take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Participants wait for a Queens-bound 7 train as they take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Participants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride wait for a 7 train at Queensboro Plaza on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Participants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride wait for a 7 train at Queensboro Plaza on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Karen Buryiak of New York lights up the platform with her shoes at Queensboro Plaza as she takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Karen Buryiak of New York lights up the platform with her shoes at Queensboro Plaza as she takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Participants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride head for an N train at Queensboro Plaza on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Participants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride head for an N train at Queensboro Plaza on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

No Pants Subway Ride participants walk on the Fifth Avenue platform after exiting a 7 train as they take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) No Pants Subway Ride participants walk on the Fifth Avenue platform after exiting a 7 train as they take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

No Pants Subway Ride participants wait for the train at Queensboro Plaza on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone ) No Pants Subway Ride participants wait for the train at Queensboro Plaza on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone )

A No Pants Subway Ride straphanger stands on the platform at the Queensboro Plaza station on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone ) A No Pants Subway Ride straphanger stands on the platform at the Queensboro Plaza station on Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE