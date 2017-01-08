Liz Dewey, left, of New York and originally

Liz Dewey, left, of New York and originally from Oklahoma, who is on her second date with Bill Magner of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., center, puts on her shoes as she participants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Comments

More like this

No Pants Subway Ride participants board a 7 Straphangers show skivvies during No Pants Subway Ride Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended for Monday MTA workers at the scene of a Long NTSB: Engineer’s sleep, texts, diet eyed in LIRR crash

Comments