Itching to get out of the city for the day?

While you could hop on a train or a plane to stretch your legs, one overlooked option is the ferry.

Ferries around New York City provide a perfect opportunity to get away and still put you back in the comfort of home by dinner.

And the opportunities to get out on the water and see some new sights will only grow once the new NYC Ferry service launches Monday, May 1.

Ditch the subway and enjoy a ferry ride to these fun locations.

Pier 13, Hoboken

Grab your friends and cheers to the weekend
Grab your friends and cheers to the weekend at Pier 13, a family-friendly beer garden in Hoboken, N.J. The New York Waterway ferry drops you off one pier away from the beer garden. Pier 13, however, is so much more than your average beer garden. Set along the waterfront, not only can you enjoy sweeping views of the city skyline, but you can also rent kayaks, paddle boards and personal watercraft to take out onto the Hudson River. If you get hungry, try one of the local food trucks that line up along the pier. For more information on ferry schedules, head to nywaterway.com/Hoboken14thRoute. (Credit: Pier 13)

Whale watching off the Rockaways

Enjoy the suspense and thrill of whale watching
Enjoy the suspense and thrill of whale watching right here in New York City with American Princess Cruises' seasonal whale- and dolphin-spotting excursions in the Atlantic Ocean off Rockaway, Queens. Beginning May 6, you could spot a humpback whale, bottlenose dolphins and more on one of the four-hour cruises that depart from Riis Landing in Breezy Point. For tickets, schedules and more, head to americanprincesscruises.com. (Credit: iStock)

Governors Island

Governors Island opens for the summer 2017 season
Governors Island opens for the summer 2017 season on Monday. Located in the center of New York Harbor, Governors Island is a quick and easy escape from the stresses of city life. Whether you want to go for a bike ride, have a picnic or want to tour Fort Jay, there is a little something for everyone. Governors Island also hosts events throughout the summer, like the NYC Holi Hai Festival and the New York Harbor Oyster Classic 5K. A ferry from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South St. in Manhattan or from Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park will get you there on the weekends. For more information on ferry schedules, head to govisland.com/info/ferry. (Credit: Nina Ruggiero)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Rockaway Beach

Yes, you can take the subway to Rockaway
Yes, you can take the subway to Rockaway Beach. But why spend time stuck underground in a hot, smelly train when you can catch the NYC Ferry and enjoy the wind in your hair and the smell of the sea on your journey instead? The new ferry route that launches Monday, May 1, will take you from lower Manhattan or Sunset Park, Brooklyn, in just under an hour. Soak up the sun on the beach, take a stroll along the boardwalk and then head to one of Rockaway Beach's prime restaurants, like Uma's or Sayra's Wine Bar and Bier Garden. For tickets, schedules and more, head to ferry.nyc. (Credit: Sophie Hirsh)

Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Sure, New York City isn't lacking for beaches.
Sure, New York City isn't lacking for beaches. But to break up the usual routine, take the Seastreak to Sandy Hook, New Jersey. After a 45-minute boat ride from midtown, and a free shuttle to one of several beaches, you'll be stretching out on the Jersey Shore. Bring cash for the food trucks, pack a bike for loops around Fort Hancock and enjoy the ferry's cash bar on the way back to Manhattan. For tickets, schedules and more, head to seastreak.com. (Credit: iStock)

East River State Park

If you love food, then you'll want to
If you love food, then you'll want to hop on the East River Ferry to the North Sixth Street and Kent Avenue Terminal in Williamsburg. Adjacent to the terminal is the East River State Park, home to Smorgasburg, one of the city's premiere summer food markets. More than 100 vendors set up shop in the park every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. Even if you're not a total foodie, East River State Park has plenty of space to sprawl out and relax for the day with Manhattan as your backdrop. Note: No pets allowed in the park. For tickets, schedules and more, head to eastriverferry.com. (Credit: Smorgasburg / John von Pamer)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

From sports fields to water activities, expansive green
From sports fields to water activities, expansive green spaces and a beach, it's safe to say that Brooklyn Bridge Park offers plenty to keep you entertained for the day. Aside from the park's day-to-day offerings, it also hosts a ton of special events throughout the spring and summer, including guided park tours and volunteer opportunities. For tickets, schedules and more, head to eastriverferry.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)