Itching to get out of the city for the day?

While you could hop on a train or a plane to stretch your legs, one overlooked option is the ferry.

Ferries around New York City provide a perfect opportunity to get away and still put you back in the comfort of home by dinner.

And the opportunities to get out on the water and see some new sights will only grow once the new NYC Ferry service launches Monday, May 1.

Ditch the subway and enjoy a ferry ride to these fun locations.