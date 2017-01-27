The Lunar New Year kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a parade through the streets of Chinatown in Manhattan.
But while New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy the Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade, motorists will be busy trying to find their way around lower Manhattan.
Be prepared: check out this list of street closures before you head out the door.
The following streets will be closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
Mott Street between Broome Street and Chatham Square
Baxter Street between Grand and Canal streets
Grand Street between Mulberry Street and Bowery
Mulberry Street between Hester and Worth streets
Hester Street between Bowery and Centre Street
Elizabeth Street between Bayard and Grand streets
Bayard Street between Baxter Street and Bowery
Pell Street between Bowery and Mott Street
Doyers Street between Pell Street and Bowery
Curb lanes only:
Canal Street between Bowery and Baxter Street
Bowery between Canal and Worth streets
Catherine Street between Division and Henry streets
East Broadway between Forsyth Street and Bowery
Henry Street between Catherine and Market streets