New York City officials should revise their approach

New York City officials should revise their approach to street redesign under the Vision Zero initiative, a new report from Transportation Alternatives says. Above, pedestrians are viewed on a Manhattan street on Nov. 7, 2014. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

While the Second Avenue subway will open to Cuomo, de Blasio to take 1st ride on 2nd Ave. subway Stephanie Pazmino, 30, is accused of slashing and Cops: Woman charged with hate crime after 4 train stabbing The Second Avenue subway was unveiled during a Get a first look at the 2nd Avenue subway

Comments