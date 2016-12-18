In the age of the internet, there’s a gift out there for everyone, including the NYC transit enthusiast in your life.

A bow tie with the subway map on it? Check. An A train backpack? Check.

And this holiday season, you can also check gifts off your list while waiting for your train (the multitasker in you is squealing with delight, we know). The MTA has partnered with urban innovation company Intersection and the New York Transit Museum to bring straphangers the Transit Museum Gift Guide.

Browse transit-themed apparel, collectibles, toys and more at 161 On the Go kiosks inside 34 subway stations across the city, now through the end of the holiday season.

The digital pop-up shops can be found in subway stations like Grand Central Terminal, Fulton Center and Union Square. Or you can scroll down to get a glimpse of some of the gifts on offer.

Surprise the L train-riding hipster on your gift list with this driftwood-colored bow tie which depicts Manhattan and Brooklyn subway lines; $48. (Credit: New York Transit Museum) Surprise the L train-riding hipster on your gift list with this driftwood-colored bow tie which depicts Manhattan and Brooklyn subway lines; $48. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

Your friend who is perpetually lost on the subway would appreciate these colorful socks; $15. (Credit: New York Transit Museum) Your friend who is perpetually lost on the subway would appreciate these colorful socks; $15. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

Shower time just got educational with this vintage subway map; $30. (Credit: New York Transit Museum) Shower time just got educational with this vintage subway map; $30. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

