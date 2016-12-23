As Timon the meerkat in "The Lion King" says: "You gotta put your past behind you."

While we could whine about the transit problems of 2016, it's much more fun to look to the future.

From the Second Avenue subway to a brand-new ferry service, here's a look at what's in store for New York City in 2017.

Second Avenue subway Although the first phase of the Second Avenue subway is slated to launch on Jan. 1, the project will continue to make headlines in 2017 as it still has three more phases to go until completion. Between concerns about construction setbacks and funding, the first major expansion to the city's subway system in more than 50 years promises to have New Yorkers and transit advocates abuzz for years to come. When it does open, the first phase of the Second Avenue subway will run from the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue station to a new station at 96th Street, with additional new stations at 86th and 72nd streets. The new stations will feature Wi-Fi, climate controls, elevators, escalators and will also be accessible by wheelchair. And even after the first phase launches, the city still has three more phases to go, meaning the Second Avenue subway will continue to be a major transit project for decades to come. (Credit: MTA)

Citywide Ferry service New Yorkers will soon have a brand new way to commute between Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The Citywide Ferry service is expected to launch in the summer of 2017 and will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the year, including holidays. The schedules will change based on the season, according to the city. The city partnered with Hornblower to build 19 new ferry ships, each of which will feature a food and drink concession stand, a state-of-the-art security system, charging stations and free Wi-Fi. There will be a total of five ferry routes: South Brooklyn: Bay Ridge, Red Hook, Atlantic Avenue/Pier 6, Fulton/DUMBO and Pier 11/Wall Street Astoria: Astoria, Long Island City - North, Roosevelt Island, East 34th Street and Pier 11/Wall Street Rockaway: Rockaway, Brooklyn Army Terminal and Pier 11/Wall Street Lower East Side: Long Island City - North, East 34th Street, East 23rd Street, Grand Street and Pier 11/Wall Street Soundview: Soundview, East 90th Street, East 62nd Street, Wall Street/Pier 11 (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

Citi Bike expansion Currently in the midst of its Phase II expansion, Citi Bike is expected to have 12,000 bikes and 750 stations throughout New York City by the end of 2017, with new stations in Harlem, Astoria, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, per the city's Department of Transportation. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

MTA bridge and tunnel automated tolls In an effort to reduce congestion, the MTA will install toll booths at its nine bridges and tunnels by the end of 2017. The project, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in October, will require that the current toll booths be swapped out for overhead gantries that support cameras and scanners to read E-ZPasses. The license plates of commuters without E-ZPass will be photographed and a bill will be sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner. The project is part of a larger bridge and tunnel overhaul from the governor that aims to improve traffic speeds, storm resiliency and security at the gateways to New York City while also beautifying them with colorful art and lighting. The installation of automated toll facilities and LED bridge lighting is estimated to cost $500 million and will be sourced from the MTA's $27 billion capital plan, according to Cuomo. Operations of the automated toll booths will cost $37 million annually. (Credit: NYS Governor's office)

LaGuardia Airport renovation LaGuardia Airport will be completely rebuilt over the next five years under a plan from Cuomo and his Airport Advisory Panel. The estimated $8 billion project, which began in 2016, will link all four terminals through one new facility that will be built 600 feet closer to the Grand Central Parkway. The slight move will make way for two miles of aircraft taxiways to improve plane movement, leading to a reduction in delays, according to Cuomo. A new 3,000-car parking garage is also in the works, as well as more mass transit connections. The second half of the rebuild will involve redeveloping and connecting the Delta-operated terminals C and D to the unified airport. The governor's office estimates that the facility will be open to the public in 2019 with the entire project completed two years later in 2021. (Credit: LaGuardia Gateway Alliance)

L train shutdown Although the L train shutdown is not expected to begin until 2019 at the earliest, the MTA has still not offered alternatives for the 225,000 daily weekday riders who use the line. Numerous proposals for alternatives have been put forth from transit advocates and other organizations, including improvements to existing subway lines, an East River Skyway and turning Grand Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, into a "peopleway." Speculation over the L train shutdown's impact, mitigation proposals and any official decisions from the MTA on the planned work will certainly be keeping commuters and transit activists on their toes next year. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)