I want the M train to do a full circle. Think about what that would mean. Triboro service in both directions and you could run local and express trains to make a full circuit even shorter. The best part is that there are already train tracks running along the missing portion of the M line. -- Rafael Sternbach

Signals that work - after replacing most if not all the signals on the 7 line, every Monday morning and Friday afternoon and almost everyday in between I get text alert of delays due to signal problems -- "David"

Subway service - the F should have an express and a local. The tracks are there, they could have both without much change, if any. The F is a very crowded line and a very long run from Queens to the end of Brooklyn. Would be very helpful to have an express. The #1 train is so crowded you can't get on it during hours of the day that used to have almost no riders. I don't ride that line one very often, obviously, only in case of dire necessity. -- Diane Martella

I can't understand after all these years with new people population increasing in the Rockaways why Transit won't give us an A Train that runs all the time on the Rockaway Park side of the Island. -- Zellete Cheatham

Riders who are not getting off (should) move into the car and not stop at the door, as if there are no other people trying to get on. -- Lydia Clark-Sumpter

Build the "Triboro Rx" subway - to connect Bay Ridge along existing freight tracks all the way to Jackson Heights, and over the Hells Gate Bridge to the Bronx along existing Amtrak/Metro North tracks as far north as Co-op city area -- Scott Webber

It would be great that the electronic subway signs at street level could display when the next trains are arriving. I don't know why they don't and only display ads! -- Ryan Molloy

PLEASE get rid of the old, outdated subway cars on the #6 train! The #6 line is overcrowded enough without having adequate room for those standing. -- "klassylady"

I wish for elevators at every subway station in NYC. Since I have had to rely on a medical walker I cannot take the subway because I never know if there is an elevator at my destination. -- "Linda Lusskin"

Please, please, please add more trains to the 4, 5 and 6 routes. -- "Brooke Raymond"

MTA should run the L train as a shuttle on each side of the river, providing much-needed transport. -- "Daniel M. Wood"

My transit wish list aside from Wifi is cleanliness I don't understand why most stations are so dirty. Once you leave midtown they are disgustingly dirty specially heading up to the Bronx. -- Nydia Montanez

Brown M train to Bay Parkway on the D train West End Line Station will be restored on Rush Hours and add Middays, Evenings, and Weekends in both direction. The W train will be extended to Bay Parkway on the West End Line D train station because the Brown M train to Bay Parkway on the West End Line D train station is discontinue. The Brown M train will be restore to Bay Parkway, the Montague Street Tunnel connection from Broad Street Station in Manhattan and Court Street in Brooklyn, and run on the 4th Avenue Local Line. -- Kevin Zeng

Car free zones around major transit hubs ... Return F express service to Brooklyn (extend the G to cover local stations) -- Michael Holley

Can our subway trains have more notifications on them, so people will be able to see which train is at the station from a distance? Now, when we have just one number or letter per subway car, people running up or down the stairs are unable to see which train is in the station, but just in case scream "Hold the door!". Cars on the London's Tube have notifications all over them inside and out. -- Eugenia Kazarnovskaya

Whenever the announcement in the cars says "Next stop is xxx Street" it should also say "Doors will open on the left" or "... the right". Then people will know which doors are about to open and either crowd around them or get out of the way. -- J. Andrew Smith

If you have a leaky roof, you don't spend money on an extension to your house. If you have signal problems and broken rails, you don't spend money on trolley car lines. Make the repairs to the system before expanding the system. - "Kramberg"

A direct subway @mta connexion Queens-Brooklyn. Extend the G or the M. Something ! -- @MagRahn