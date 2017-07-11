A JetBlue flight bound for Buffalo returned safely to Kennedy Airport on Tuesday morning after the crew reported fumes in the cockpit and declared an emergency, authorities said.

In a separate unrelated incident, an Envoy Air flight from Wilmington, North Carolina, reported smoke coming from its landing gear after touching down Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Airport.

No one was injured in either instance, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said JetBlue Flight 2802, a twin-engine Embraer E190 jet, declared an emergency after departing Kennedy — and safely returned to the airport at 6:48 a.m. It was not immediately clear how many passengers and crew were aboard the flight.

The manufacturer said the aircraft is typically configured to seat between 80 and 124 passengers.

In a statement, the FAA said: “JetBlue Flight 2802, an Embraer E190 aircraft, returned and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at about 6:50 a.m. today. The crew declared an emergency after the flight took off from Kennedy Airport due to a report of fumes in the cockpit. No injuries were reported. The flight was heading to Buffalo.”

JetBlue later released a brief statement that read: “JetBlue flight 2802 from JFK to Buffalo completed an air return shortly after takeoff following reports of an odor in the cabin. The flight landed safely, and all customers and crew have deplaned.”

In the second incident, the FAA said the crew of Envoy Air 3547, an Embraer ERJ 145 twin-engine jet that typically seats about 50, reported “seeing smoke coming from the left main landing gear” after landing safely at LaGuardia at 8:08 a.m.

Emergency crews responded, the FAA said, and the aircraft was towed to the ramp area without further incident.

American Airlines / American Eagle, which operates Envoy Air, said the flight “experienced a mechanical issue upon arrival at LaGuardia” and that all passengers deplaned normally.

The FAA said it will investigate both incidents.