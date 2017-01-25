For the fourth straight year, the number of passengers who used the Port Authority’s metropolitan airports set a record, the agency said Wednesday.

More than 130 million passengers — about 6 million, or 4.7 percent, more than last year — used Port Authority’s airport system in 2016, the agency said in a news release.

Kennedy Airport had 58.8 million passengers, setting records for domestic passengers with 27.2 million and international passengers with 31.6 million; LaGuardia Airport, which is undergoing an $8-billion redevelopment, set a record with 29.8 million total passengers, the Port Authority said.

The Port Authority’s numbers also include Newark, Stewart and Atlantic City airports.