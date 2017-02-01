A reduced parking rate at one LaGuardia Airport parking lot, set to expire Tuesday, has been extended for four months as traffic congestion continues to plague the airport during its decadelong reconstruction, officials said.

The Port Authority, which operates the airport, had cut the daily rate at lot P10 to $18, from $39, during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays as it tried to ease congestion.

Lot P10 is a long-term lot away from the passenger terminals, and the PA hoped that more travelers would park there and take a free shuttle bus to the terminals.

The lower rate was set to expire on Dec. 31, but was extended to Jan. 31, and on Tuesday the Port Authority said on its website and on Twitter that it would be extended to May 31.

“Extending the parking promotion for P10 is part of our comprehensive traffic mitigation effort at LaGuardia Airport,” the Port Authority said in a statement.

In early December, the agency increased the daily rate at the three lots closest to the terminals to $59, up from $39, as part of its effort to get travelers to use mass transit or the long-term lot.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, lot P10 was 24 percent full, according to the PA website. Lot P4 was 78 percent full, P5 was 56 percent full, and P6 was 68 percent full.

People picking up or dropping off passengers can park for free for the first three hours at P5.

Traffic on airport roads — and sometimes on the adjacent Grand Central Parkway — has been snarled off and on since reconstruction began on the main terminal in June.

Reconstruction of two other terminals, used by Delta, has yet to begin and is not expected to finish until 2026.