Any and all curious commuters can head down into the new 96th Street Second Avenue subway station between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

No MetroCard swipe needed — at least not yet.

The sneak peek will offer a look and feel of the new stations before the first Q train runs uptown, scheduled for noon on New Year’s Day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the MTA welcomed guests -- from wide-eyed elementary school students to equally wide-eyed elected officials -- for the first 96th Street station "open house," held on Thursday afternoon. "This is really a great, great moment and step forward for New York," Cuomo said from behind a podium at the crowded subway entrance. "It's going to remind New Yorkers that this is the greatest state in the United States of America. We don't make excuses; we make the impossible happen." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the MTA welcomed guests -- from wide-eyed elementary school students to equally wide-eyed elected officials -- for the first 96th Street station "open house," held on Thursday afternoon. "This is really a great, great moment and step forward for New York," Cuomo said from behind a podium at the crowded subway entrance. "It's going to remind New Yorkers that this is the greatest state in the United States of America. We don't make excuses; we make the impossible happen." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

The governor, MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast and Rep. Carolyn Maloney crossed through the turnstile gates (sans actual turnstiles) as Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" pumped through the public address system to kick off the open house. (Credit: Charles Eckert) The governor, MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast and Rep. Carolyn Maloney crossed through the turnstile gates (sans actual turnstiles) as Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" pumped through the public address system to kick off the open house. (Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Staff dished out commemorative subway maps, MetroCards and T-shirts. Cookies wrapped in Second Avenue subway designs sat on the ledges of a platform newsstand. Rep. Maloney had even likened the new subway extension to the pyramids of Egypt. "It's actually really well-lit and spacious," said a more measured Darrell Salina, of East Flatbush, as he walked through the mezzanine. Salina works near the station and dropped in on Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Staff dished out commemorative subway maps, MetroCards and T-shirts. Cookies wrapped in Second Avenue subway designs sat on the ledges of a platform newsstand. Rep. Maloney had even likened the new subway extension to the pyramids of Egypt. "It's actually really well-lit and spacious," said a more measured Darrell Salina, of East Flatbush, as he walked through the mezzanine. Salina works near the station and dropped in on Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

"Look, that's where you can see when the next train will come. It's very important," said Dr. Michael Horodniceanu, president of MTA Capital Construction, pointing to the station's countdown clock as students around him chomped into chocolate chip and black-and-white cookies, which they seemed to find more impressive. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) "Look, that's where you can see when the next train will come. It's very important," said Dr. Michael Horodniceanu, president of MTA Capital Construction, pointing to the station's countdown clock as students around him chomped into chocolate chip and black-and-white cookies, which they seemed to find more impressive. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

"I like all the really pretty equipment everywhere," said Emma Anderson, 7, who described the rest of the MTA's stations succinctly: "Dirty!" (Credit: Charles Eckert) "I like all the really pretty equipment everywhere," said Emma Anderson, 7, who described the rest of the MTA's stations succinctly: "Dirty!" (Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert)