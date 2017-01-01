The new Second Avenue subway stations finally opened to the public on Sunday.
Eager commuters packed into a northbound Q train to go to the 76th, 86th and 96th street stations for the first time.
The subway line has been in the making for decades, and the three new stations -- Phase I of the project -- only account for a quarter of the planned 8.5-mile track uptown.
Passengers ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Passengers cheer as they ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Timothy Hardial cheers as he exits a northbound Q train at 96th Street during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Commuters packed into a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone)
A girl blows her horn at the 96th Street station during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Harlem residents Frankie Santiago and Enisa DeJesus share a kiss as they wait for the doors to open on a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Passengers ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
People explore the new 96th Street station during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone)
