The new Second Avenue subway stations finally opened to the public on Sunday.

Eager commuters packed into a northbound Q train to go to the 76th, 86th and 96th street stations for the first time.

The subway line has been in the making for decades, and the three new stations -- Phase I of the project -- only account for a quarter of the planned 8.5-mile track uptown.

Scroll down to see pictures from the opening day.

Passengers ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert) Passengers ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Passengers cheer as they ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert) Passengers cheer as they ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Timothy Hardial cheers as he exits a northbound Q train at 96th Street during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert) Timothy Hardial cheers as he exits a northbound Q train at 96th Street during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Commuters packed into a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone) Commuters packed into a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone)

A girl blows her horn at the 96th Street station during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert) A girl blows her horn at the 96th Street station during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Harlem residents Frankie Santiago and Enisa DeJesus share a kiss as they wait for the doors to open on a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert) Harlem residents Frankie Santiago and Enisa DeJesus share a kiss as they wait for the doors to open on a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Passengers ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert) Passengers ride a northbound Q train during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

People explore the new 96th Street station during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone) People explore the new 96th Street station during the first day of service on the Second Avenue subway on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone)