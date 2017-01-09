Citywide Ferry service should include a Brooklyn-Staten Island

Citywide Ferry service should include a Brooklyn-Staten Island route, said Borough President James Oddo. Above, a rendering of the Citywide Ferry service which will launch next year. (Credit: Handout)

Comments

More like this

Think you know everything about Grand Central Terminal? Secrets of Grand Central Terminal Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended for Monday No Pants Subway Ride participants at Queensboro Plaza Straphangers show skivvies during No Pants Subway Ride

Comments