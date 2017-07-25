Subway fare beating would be decriminalized and punished only by a civil fine under legislation introduced in the state legislature, two lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, a person who fails to pay a $2.75 MetroCard fare would no longer face a misdemeanor arrest for the crime of theft of services, which carries jail time.

"Imagine having a lifelong record for not paying $2.75," said state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, a lawmaker behind the legislation with Assemblywoman Tremaine Wright.

The current civil fine, the option the NYPD chooses over arrest in about 75 percent of cases, is $100. The legislation would make the fine the punishment in all cases.

The senate bill has been introduced, but the assembly counterpart hasn't been yet, said Hamilton spokesman Ean Fullerton.

Supporters say most people who fail to pay do so because they can't afford the fare while going about everyday errands like attending school or traveling to work.

But arresting people for fare evasion is the lynchpin of the NYPD's longtime broken-windows policing philosophy, which focuses on petty offenses and disorder on the belief that doing so prevents major crime.

Mayor Bill de Blasio opposes decriminalization efforts, noting that some farebeaters have been found with open warrants or illegal guns. The majority of people arrested for fare evasion are recidivists, he has said.

“There’s no way in hell anyone should be evading the fare,” he said earlier this summer. “That would create chaos.”

Several jurisdictions, including the Manhattan District Attorney's office, have announced they would refuse to prosecute fare evasion, though the NYPD has said it would continue to arrest people for the crime.

Aaron Manuel of Crown Heights, who passed by the state lawmakers' news conference in the on the legislation, wondered how a person too poor to pay for a fare would be able to afford a fine.

"If you can't pay $2.75," the 61-year-old, high school cafeteria worker said, "how the hell are you going to pay $100?"