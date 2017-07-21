A Q train with 135 passengers on board derailed at the Brighton Beach station, snarling subway service during the Friday morning rush, according to officials.

Wheels on the second car of the southbound Q train went off the rails around 8:55 a.m., MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said. There were no injuries, and crews were able to evacuate riders from the train, he added.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, Ronnie Hakim, the MTA's interim executive director, said at a news conference.

"Obviously we're sorry that this occurred this morning," Hakim said. "I was up there and the crews said customers were extremely cooperative. That's what we want our customers to do. Listen to personnel.

"An investigation needs to proceed," she added.

The latest information about service changes along the B and Q lines due to a derailment at Brighton Beach. pic.twitter.com/k9TUMuPVo4 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 21, 2017

Commuters already fed up with the failing subway system took to Twitter once again to voice their frustrations.

“Fix the subways. Another derailment and you do nothing but grandstand. Won’t be voting for ya,” Vero/Roni/Vee tweeted at Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Not surprised at all by the train derailment in Brooklyn, when U neglect a system & don’t maintain tracks/equipment this happens #CuomosMTA,” Nick Adamo tweeted.

The Riders Alliance, a transit advocacy group, said the MTA's ongoing subway problems are starting to create fear among straphangers.

"The 'summer of hell' is turning into the 'summer of fear,' ” said Nick Sifuentes, deputy director of the Riders Alliance. “Our ongoing crisis is exactly what happens when the state skimps on decades of transit investment. Riders are scared and angry—and they’re not going to let up on the governor until we have the funding we need to fix our subways.”

The so-called "summer of hell" was coined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to describe Amtrak's planned track work at Penn Station that forced the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit to significantly reduce rush hour service for eight weeks. But the phrase has since been adopted by subway riders facing mounting delays and service disruptions due to track fires and derailments.

Friday's derailment comes one day after Cuomo and MTA chairman Joe Lhota called on de Blasio to increase funding to the city's aging subway system.

Last month, a southbound A train derailed in Harlem at the West 125th Street station, leaving at least 39 people injured. The incident, on June 27, caused extensive tunnel damage, delays and power outages at stations between 59th and 125th streets. Passengers were evacuated from the A train, as well as three other trains that were in the tunnel at the time, the MTA said. Two maintenance track employees were suspended after the incident, which the MTA said happened as a result of improperly stored scrap rail on the tracks.

Both Cuomo and Lhota spoke at separate events Thursday about the city's obligation to fund the aging transit system, which has seen soaring delays recently. Cuomo, in June, declared a state of emergency for the agency, instructing Lhota to evaluate MTA operations.

Lhota said the agency plans to ask the city for an increase in funding next week to make improvements.

“There’s going to be need for additional resources,” Lhota said. “With that, I fully expect the owner and operator of the New York City Transit Authority will come to the table.”

Due to the derailment on Friday, B trains were suspended between Kings Highway and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue in both directions. Trains were running between 145th Street and Kings Highway, the MTA said.

There were no Q trains between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue in both directions. Additionally, southbound Q trains are running on the N line from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

Signal issues at the 42nd Street-Bryant Park station also caused delays Friday morning on the F and M lines, the agency said.