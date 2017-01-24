New Yorkers searching for relief from their commuting drudgery will get a chance to voice ideas at upcoming transit workshops.

The city’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that public workshops will be held in each borough over the course of February and early March.

Attendees will “discuss the future of public transportation, identify current and future needs, make short and long-term recommendations, and develop a vision for new transit options and improvements in the five boroughs,” according to a news release.

“As we engage with and listen closely to communities in every borough over the next two months, we will be able to thoroughly assess their transit needs,” said Polly Trottenberg, commissioner of the DOT, in a statement. “We encourage New Yorkers to bring their ambitious goals for transit in their communities to these sessions.”

The workshops are the product of City Council legislation sponsored by Brooklyn Councilman Brad Lander. Recommendations will be packaged in DOT’s “Citywide Transit Plan” for equitable and sustainable transportation.

“As NYC continues to grow, we need thoughtful planning and improvements to our transportation infrastructure in order to meet our shared goals of safety, equity and sustainability,” said Lander in a statement.

Here are the details on the meetings:

•Brooklyn: Tuesday, Feb. 7

6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn College Student Center

Campus Road & East 27th Street Brooklyn, NY 11210

•Queens: Monday, Feb. 13

6:30-8:30 p.m.

I.S. 77

976 Seneca Ave., Queens, NY 11385

•Bronx: Wednesday, Feb. 15

6-8 p.m.

Fordham University Campbell Hall

441 East Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458

•Queens: Wednesday, Feb. 22

6-8 p.m.

Elmhurst Hospital Center

79-01 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373

•Staten Island: Monday, Feb. 27

5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. George Library Center

5 Central Ave., Staten Island, NY 10301

•Manhattan: Tuesday, March 7

6-8 p.m.

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building

163 W. 125th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10027