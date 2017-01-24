Transit workshops will be held by city officials

Transit workshops will be held by city officials in all five boroughs over the course of February and early March. Above, pedestrians pass along crosswalks at W. 96th and Broadway Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Comments

More like this

Commuters can get their voices heard on the Here’s how to provide feedback on the L train shutdown Sen. Charles E. Schumer calls for an expansion Schumer takes aim at overhead bin fees The MTA will raise the MetroCard price to Source: MetroCard to go up to $3 per swipe

Comments