Attention motorists: It’s that time of year again, the General Assembly of the United Nations runs through Sept. 25.

As dignitaries from around the world converge on the city, various streets on the East Side will be closed to accommodate travel around the United Nations building, located at 405 East 42nd St.

Each day will feel like a new puzzle for drivers in Manhattan. But don't fret, here is your cheat sheet for avoiding the traffic nightmare, broken down by each day of the General Assembly.

Friday, Sept. 22

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from First to Fifth avenues

57th Street from Second to Fifth avenues

Second Avenue from 41st to 57th streets

The following streets will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

First Avenue from 42nd to 48th streets; tunnel underpass from 41st to 48 streets will remain open to passenger cars.

Note: Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the tunnel until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from First to Second avenues

45th Street from First to Second avenues

46th Street from First to Second avenues

The following streets will be closed beginning at about 5 a.m. on Monday:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to Second Avenue

FDR Drive exit and entrance ramps at 42nd Street

Note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session is over

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted: