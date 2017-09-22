Attention motorists: It’s that time of year again, the General Assembly of the United Nations runs through Sept. 25.
As dignitaries from around the world converge on the city, various streets on the East Side will be closed to accommodate travel around the United Nations building, located at 405 East 42nd St.
Each day will feel like a new puzzle for drivers in Manhattan. But don't fret, here is your cheat sheet for avoiding the traffic nightmare, broken down by each day of the General Assembly.
Friday, Sept. 22
The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:
- 42nd Street from First to Fifth avenues
- 57th Street from Second to Fifth avenues
- Second Avenue from 41st to 57th streets
The following streets will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:
- First Avenue from 42nd to 48th streets; tunnel underpass from 41st to 48 streets will remain open to passenger cars.
- Note: Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the tunnel until the end of each day’s session.
- 44th Street from First to Second avenues
- 45th Street from First to Second avenues
- 46th Street from First to Second avenues
The following streets will be closed beginning at about 5 a.m. on Monday:
- 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to Second Avenue
- FDR Drive exit and entrance ramps at 42nd Street
- Note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session is over
The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:
- Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place
- 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street
- Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place
- 50th Street from Park to Madison avenues
- 51st Street from Park to Madison avenues
- 54th Street from Sixth to Seventh avenues
- 55th Street from Madison to Fifth avenues
- 55th Street from Fifth to Sixth avenues
- 56th Street from Fifth to Sixth avenues
- 58th Street from Park to Madison avenues
