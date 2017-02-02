Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from President

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council amid protests. Above, a group of about 60 or so taxi drivers and immigrants from other work forces rallied outside Uber's offices in Long Island City, Queens on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Vincent Barone)

