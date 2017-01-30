Uber and Lyft were slammed by the union

Uber and Lyft were slammed by the union representing thousands of taxi drivers after the companies failed to acknowledge an hour-long driver strike the union ordered on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in response to President Donald Trump's refugee ban. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

Comments

More like this

Veronique Cuomo unveils committee to help find new MTA chairperson The transit advocacy group Riders Alliance rallied at Advocates slam Cuomo on MTA subway delays New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday new Cuomo introduces legislation to protect airport staff

Comments