United Airlines lifted a ground stop for all domestic flights Sunday night following an "IT issue" that halted flights for about an hour.

The airline tweeted at 8:40 p.m. that it was "working on a resolution" and apologized to customers.

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations," spokeswoman Maddie King said in an emailed statement.

International flights were not affected, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United Airlines alerted customers its system was back up and running on Twitter at 9:07 p.m. The number of flights that were affected was not known.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

There's no word yet on the source of the "IT issue."

United was just one of several U.S. airlines to experience disruptions due to glitches last year, an issue that prompted some to blame Texas-based Sabre Corp, a software company.

In October, thousands of United passengers were delayed worldwide after a computer glitch temporarily halted departures.

In June, software needed to dispatch United's flight plan briefly lost functionality and in July, the same airline's flights were disrupted after a computer problem blocked access to reservations records.

Last week, Air Canada and Toronto-based Porter Airlines also experienced brief glitches that prompted some flight cancellations.