Manhattan

PHOTOS: Tears of grief and remembrance at 9/11 memorial on 20th anniversary of attacks

By
0
comments
Posted on
Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, commemorating September 11 attacks, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

New Yorkers gathered together with three presidents at the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Saturday morning to mourn the 2,977 people who were killed 20 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden along with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama came to the annual memorial service, which features the ongoing reading of the victims’ names.

President Joe Biden (third from left) and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (fourth from left) join former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg among hundreds of others at the 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial ceremony in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.Photo by Todd Maisel

The tribute featured moments of silence to mark the progression of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 20 years ago, as well as musical performances from Bruce Springsteen and Kelli O’Hara, among others.

Bruce Springsteen performs in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Throughout the ceremony, families and friends of the 9/11 victims gathered at the reflecting pools marking the footprints of the fallen World Trade Center’s Twin Towers to mourn, reflect and remember those who died that fateful day two decades ago. 

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Mayor Bill de Blasio.Photo by Dean Moses
House Speaker Nancy PelosiPhoto by Dean Moses
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey First Lady Tammy MurphyPhoto by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Flowers are seen on the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool
Melinda Moran and Haydee Lillo embrace after finding out they lost people who knew each other, next to the North Reflecting Pool at the National September 11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool
U.S. former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum September 11, 2021 in New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, commemorating September 11 attacks, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS
Firefighters attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, at the FDNY Engine 1/Ladder 24 fire house in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners hug as they participate in a ceremony attended by survivors, the families of victims and first responders marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People observe a moment of silence at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. This photo was taken at 8.46am EDT on September 11, 2021, exactly 20 years after the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool
Firefighters observe a moment of silence at firehouse Engine 54 Ladder 4 during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. This photo was taken at 8.46am EDT on September 11, 2021, exactly 20 years after the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A firefighter attends a rehearsal of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People embrace at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool
A woman mourns at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool

Visit amNY.com later today for further coverage on the 9/11 memorial service.

