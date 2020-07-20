Watch amNY TV: Rincon Criollo serving up authentic Cuban cuisine and family tradition

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rincon Criollo — Corona’s go-to for authentic Cuban cuisine — is celebrating its 70th year of existence and their 44th in Queens in 2020 but more importantly, they’re keeping the doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

As New York City continues inching forward with the state’s reopening plan, Rincon Criollo has resumed takeout and delivery services for those craving a taste of the northern Caribbean.

“This restaurant is all about family,” owner Rudy Acosta said. “That’s the No. 1 word, that’s what we’re all about, that’s why we’re successful.”

The family business dates back to 1950 in Santiago de Las Vegas, a small town in Havana, where they prospered until 1962 when the government took it away following the success of the communist revolution.

Fourteen years later, Jesus Rene Acosta and Rodobaldo Acosta re-opened the restaurant on Junction Boulevard, where they’ve been ever since.

If there’s one thing appreciated just as much as good food at Rincon Criollo, it’s tradition.

“I started here 10 years ago and the message was very clear: I am not to touch the recipes,” Acosta said. “You are not allowed to change anything, you are not to doctor it up or make anything cool.”

“In order to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’re from… It’s just home cooking.”

Rincon Criollo

94-09 Junction Blvd., Corona, NY 11368

718-458-0236

Editor’s note: This video was filmed before capacity restrictions were enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.