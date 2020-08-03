Judge’s historic night lifts Yankees over Boston for three-game sweep

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Aaron Judge, enough said.

Number 99 stole the spotlight with his two clutch homers that lifted the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox tonight, sealing the 9-7 comeback and three game sweep in a night that was glistened with Yankee magic.

He’s now homered in five straight games, a Yankee feat done last by Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

“I’m just trying to go out there and have fun,” he humbly said, calling it an honor to be put in the ranks of the prior Yankee greats such as Babe Ruth, who Judge has now passed on the homer streak.

Manager Aaron Boone spoke to the intensity of Judge’s work ethic, adding that he believes a full bill of health “lit a fuse” for Judge.

Judge was one of many Yankee heroes out on the diamond tonight in what truly was a seat gripping, back-and-forth Yankees vs. Red Sox classic of a Sunday night baseball game.

Let’s start from the beginning.

The Sox attacked early when starting lefty James Paxton allowed a two run homer to Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the first inning, the first of total four on his night.

While the Sox gave the Yankees some gift wrapped loaded bases thanks to an error off José Peraza followed by two straight walks from pitcher Austin Brice, first baseman Luke Voit couldn’t capitalize at the plate that first inning, instead striking out and keeping things at 2-0.

The Yankees were more productive in the second as Judge set his record and lifted the bombers ahead of Boston with a three run dent to the deep seats behind the left field foul pole against lefty Matt Hall.

Judgey made that bat crack, he don’t need no applause

He smashin’ like go yard. pic.twitter.com/SNTfNvzcRE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2020

Though, it was a short lived lead as Paxton surrendered three runs, two unearned to the Sox the very next inning, putting Boston back on top 5-3.

That would be it for Paxton as right handed reliever Michael King took over from there on, ending his rough night with seven hits, five runs, and four strikeouts in a flat three innings pitched.

The Yankees erased the damage soon after with back-to-back RBI doubles from catcher Gary Sanchez and then third baseman Gio Urshela, tying the game 5-5 in the third.

Gary & Gio

A Double & A Double ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mFP3JBDi32 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2020

But Bogaerts would cause more trouble for the Yanks by striking deep again in the fifth inning, this time a solo homer into the Sox bullpen off King which put Boston back up 6-5.

No matter, Voit would redeem his prior strikeout with his own solo shot against righty Heath Hembree to re-knot things at six apiece in the fifth inning.

Yeah, it was THAT kind of game.

Next inning the Yankees left two more runners on as shortstop Gleyber Torres popped out to end the sixth, adding to the six total stranded basemen on the night.

Boston would again go deep in the seventh from another lone blast off the bat of first baseman Rafael Devers, putting the Sox up 7-6.

That was it for King as righty Adam Ottavino would come in to wrap up the seventh and the eighth with no harm done.

Like many times in 2019, the Yankees offense rose to new life in the eighth inning, where the Yankees struck the fatal blow to Boston.

After replacing Miguel Andujar in left field, Mike Tauchman stole second base with two outs, setting up DJ LeMahieu to hit the go-ahead single to tie the game yet again.

Judge re-donned the hero cape in the next at bat, obliterating the winning, two run homer 468 feet into the left field bleachers of Yankee Stadium to finalize the 9-7 and sweep over the rival Red Sox.

Coming off his first career grand slam, Urshela put up a three hit night to go along with his RBI while King finished his 3.2 innings with the two homers along with four strikeouts.

Ottavino was given the win for his 1.1 inning pitched.

The Yankees improve to 7-1 while Boston falls to 3-7 on the year, the bombers host the Philadelphia Phillies tomorrow night.