New York Mets donate 100,000 cloth face masks to MTA

The New York Mets have joined the effort to keep MTA workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mets donated 100,000 cloth face masks to the transit agency, which is distributing them to its workers, the MTA announced Friday.

“On behalf of Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz and the entire Mets organization, we are proud to provide masks for the frontline workers at the MTA,” said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon. “Providing masks is our way of saying thank you to these brave individuals for all they are doing during the pandemic.”

The masks are the Mets colors of blue and orange, and read “New York Tough.”

“I thank the New York Mets for this terrific delivery – it’s a home run for the MTA and its entire workforce who are the heroes moving heroes of this pandemic,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. “I can’t wait to see the team on the field because I’m unbelievably bullish about their prospects.”

The MTA said it has distributed a total of 2.2 million masks – 1.2 million N95 and KN95 masks and 1 million surgical – to employees at New York City Transit, the MTA Bus Company, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, MTA Bridges and Tunnels and MTA Police Department.

This story first appeared on qns.com.