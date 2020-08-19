Tanaka flat as Rays rout Yankees for first home loss

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Tampa Bay Rays just handed the Yankees its first home loss on 2020 this Tuesday night.

Coming off a sweep of a four game sweep of the Boston Red Sox and six game win streak, this loss humbled the hot batted Yankees that continue to battle injuries as much as any opponent.

Starter Masahiro Tanaka ran into trouble early, allowing five runs off an RBI single, home run, and a past ball, putting Tampa Bay up 5-0 heading into the fourth inning.

He finished the night with the six runs, eight hits, and only two strikeouts through his four flat innings dealt.

Catcher Gary Sanchez made it a 5-1 game by hitting a solo shot off stater Blake Snell in the fourth, but that effort was quickly met with another homer by outfielder Austin Meadows off Nick Nelson in the fifth inning, giving the Rays a 6-1 lead.

Yankees first baseman and leadoff batter Luke Voit cut the Tampa lead to 6-3 in the fifth with his own two run dent against Snell.

The Yankees later faltered on a potentially lead changing bases loaded opportunity in the seventh, but couldn’t get anything going.

Prior to Tuesday, the last time the Yankees lost a game was on the road against the Rays on Sunday, August 8.

This loss drops the Yankees to 16-7 while Tampa Bay improves to 15-9, the two teams play again the Bronx on Wednesday night.