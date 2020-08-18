Yankees a perfect 10-0 at home after sweeping Boston Monday night

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s a pretty sweet feeling to win ten in a row at home.

It’s even sweeter to win ten in a row at home after sweeping your arch rival in a four game series, staying undefeated against said team on the entire season.

If you haven’t taken the hint, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Monday in the Bronx, keeping the team at a perfect 10-0 at home this season.

The win saw offensive production from many of the team’s usual suspects while manager Aaron Boone also gave some recent call ups the opportunity start on Monday as well.

As far as starting pitching goes, Jordan Montgomery came out with a strong start that was halted through 3.2 innings due to mother nature’s darned intervention.

Prior to the deluge of rain, the Yankees got on board in the second when second baseman Tyler Wade scored on a smart hit and run double from outfielder Aaron Hicks to take and early 1-0 lead off Sox starter Martín Pérez.

First baseman Luke Voit stretched that lead to 3-0 shortly after with a big dent that landed left of Monument Park.

Louis V Launch pic.twitter.com/67QGaHVZN3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 17, 2020

Sox catcher Christian Vasquez drove in a run with a shallow fly ball the popped out of shortstop Gleyber Torres’ glove in the fourth inning, cutting the Yankees lead to 3-1 right before a rain delay.

Luis Avilan replaced Montgomery following the over 90 minute delay, getting out of an inherited jam to end the inning.

Call up third baseman Thairo Estrada hit his first longball of 2020 in the bottom of the inning to push the Yankees ahead 4-1.

Voit struck again in the fifth with his second jack of the night to put the Yankees up 5-1.

Reliever Michael King surrendered a run to right fielder Alex Verdugo on an RBI ground-rule-double in sixth that was misplayed by left fielder Miguel Andujar to make it a 5-2 game.

Andujar was replaced by Tauchman in left the following inning.

Hicks joined the night’s home run club in the bottom of the seventh, sending a tape measure shot to the upper railing in right field to put the Yankees up 6-2.

Flicka da Hicks. pic.twitter.com/dE8fGXO4d0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2020

King pitched an even three innings through the eighth, letting up only the one run and striking out two to set up Aroldis Chapman’s return from COVID-19 in the ninth.

Chapman let up a run, but ultimately remained composed to seal the Yankees 6-3 win.

This win puts the Yankees at a strong 16-6 record while Boston drops to 6-15.

The bombers start a three game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx Tuesday night.