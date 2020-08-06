Yankees split doubleheader with Phillies, set franchise HR record

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Even when the Yankees lost, the team managed to win in the same day.

In proper 2020 style, The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies faced off in what was each club’s first played seven-inning doubleheader this afternoon into evening.

Philadelphia got the best of the Bronx bombers first on an 11-7 victory but the Yankees bounced right back with a 3-1 win, one where the team set a franchise long home run streak at 11 games.

Game one proved that the Yankees are only human as the Phillies took a win in what was a sloppy defensive day for New York, ending the Yanks seven-game winning streak.

Playing that first one as the home team, the Yankees got out to an early, first inning lead after short stop Gleyber Torres batted with the bases loaded, hitting into a double play while scoring one in the process.

The bombers kept the heat on when outfielder Brett Gardner put a two-run shot into some cardboard cutout-less seats at Citizens Bank Park in the second inning, putting the Yanks up 3-0.

Right after, Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper would answer Gardy’s homer with a two-run blast of his own against J.A Happ in the third inning, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

Happ ran into some more trouble that inning by walking in the tying run, one of six bases on balls he allowed through two and one third frames.

The Phillies struck again after centerfielder Roman Quinn hit into an RBI force play with the bases still loading, giving Philly a 4-3 lead.

Happ ended his three inning day with the six walks, three runs, four hits, and one strikeout.

Jonathan Holder came in to pitch the fourth, where he closed out the inning with no issues.

Nick Nelson threw for the fifth inning, where he surrendered a solo homer to catcher J.T. Realmuto to make it a 5-3 lead for the Phillies.

Things got even worse for Nelson in the sixth, where he allowed six runs, three coming off a dropped ball by catcher Kyle Higashioka, stretching things to a 11-3 game in what was the Yankees worst inning on the season so far.

Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa was called in next where he didn’t allow any more damage, coming off the team’s ten day IL today.

The Yanks started to put together a rally in the bottom of the final, seventhing inning as Aaron Judge cranked yet another home run, this time a three run dent to left field, making it an 11-7 ballgame.

That was Judge’s seventh all rise occasion on the season’s ten games so far.

With two on and one out, first baseman Mike Ford batted where he took a controversial strike three from home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, resulting in the ejection of third base coach Phil Nevin and ultimately dwindled the Yankees comeback chances.

On a brighter note, second baseman DJ LeMahieu continued seeing the ball well, putting up a three hit day.

Game two was much tighter as the Yankees pulled out a 3-1, defensive win later that night this time more naturally as the away squad.

Things kicked off with first baseman Luke Voit launching a moonshot to left off starter Aaron Nola, putting the Yankees up 1-0 in the second inning and setting the franchise’s longest homer streak.

The Phillies were quick to respond off starter Jonathan Loaisiga when catcher Andrew Knapp put up an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

On the night he pitched 2.1 innings, allowing only the single run along with three hits and three strikeouts before turning over the rubber to righty Luis Avilan.

He put up a solid inning before Chad Green came in midway through the fourth, where he saw no issues through the fifth inning, being followed by Adam Ottavino for some of the sixth.

The game remained a 1-1 stalemate until the seventh inning, when centerfielder Mike Tauchman cracked things open with a clutch RBI single off Tommy Hunter.

Third baseman Gio Urshela then batted with the bases loaded ,where he blasted an RBI single of his own, padding the lead to 3-1.

Zach Britton was tasked with getting the final three outs, which he did promptly to seal the Yankees win.

Ahead of the two games, righty Tommy Kahnle underwent Tommy John surgery, causing more stress for the Yankees already overwhelmed bullpen.

The Yankees are now 9-2 while Philadelphia moves to 2-4 on the season.

Tomorrow the two teams rematch at 6:05 p.m.