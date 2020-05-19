Premier League has six positive tests, foreshadows challenges for US sports

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The discussion of professional sports returning in the United States and Canada is all fine and dandy, but receiving the green light from the governing powers that be isn’t remotely close to the resolution of issues stemming from coronavirus.

Sports are seeing that issue around the world as smaller countries and those who had better plans in place than the United States are running into problems as they prepare for athletics to return.

On Tuesday, the Premier League — England’s top-flight soccer league and one of the largest sporting leagues on the planet — confirmed that six people from three clubs tested positive for coronavirus after the recent first phase of mass testing, per Sky Sports News.

In total, 748 tests were administered over the weekend. It remains to be seen if those affected were players, coaches, or team staff members.

Regardless of the positive tests, the Premier League is going ahead and allowing teams to resume group training. Those who tested positive must self-isolate for seven days and stay away from training grounds until given a clean bill of health.

A second phase of testing is expected later this week with the season expected to resume on June 19.

Such actions are expected to be replicated by Major League Baseball, the NBA, and NHL as they work to get back to action in the coming weeks or months.

Baseball is considered closest to starting up its 2020 season after Opening Day was pushed back from its original March 26 date.

MLB released a comprehensive 67-page guideline on health and safety measures that should be taken should play begin shortly after owners approved a plan that would have Opening Day held in early July.

Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL continue to work toward cementing a plan to finish their 2019-20 seasons, though nothing clearly specific has come through as of yet.

On Tuesday, the NFL opened some team facilities for players and staff rehabbing injuries, but coaches and healthy players are still not allowed to enter.