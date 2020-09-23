amBroadway: Queens drive-in to screen ‘Phantom’, ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ coming to Amazon and more

Queens drive-in to launch with ‘Phantom’
While we unfortunately can’t see “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway right now, how about a screening of a previously filmed performance at a socially-distanced drive-in movie theater in Queens, with a few live performances thrown in for good measure? Radial Park, described as “an interactive, theatrical drive-in experience,” will launch on Sat. Sept. 26 at Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open space in Astoria. Spectators can sit in individual cars or at picnic tables. On Saturday, along with a screening of “The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall,” Broadway performers Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt will lead a pre-show concert with an 11-piece orchestra. Opening night on Oct. 1 will include both “Phantom” and a late-night screening of “Purple Rain.” Personally speaking, I think a screening of “Grease” (which has a scene at a drive-in) might make more sense.