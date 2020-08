Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in the sand of Orchard Beach on Monday morning, police recently reported.

The body of Elijah C. Williams, who lived in upper Manhattan at 306 W. 139th Street was discovered by NYPD officers just after 6 a.m. this morning near the shore of the Long Island Sound.

Williams’ cause of death has not yet been determined nor have the surrounding circumstances at this time.

This story first appeared on our sister publication bxtimes.com.