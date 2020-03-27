Bronx laundromat to serve hospital staff free, company adapts to contactless laundry

BY GRANT LANCASTER

New York City’s largest laundromat company is taking steps to adapt to social distancing at the same time as they give back to the community by offering free laundry service to hospital staff.

Clean Rite Center’s Bronx location at 1240 E. Tremont Ave. will wash clothes for the area’s hospital staff at no charge to support those working to combat COVID-19.

The chain’s more than 100 locations are now offering no-contact laundry services that allow their users to drop off and pick up their laundry in a clean location while practicing safe social distancing.

Clean Rite officials are presenting the contactless service as a sanitary alternative to communal laundry machines in apartment blocks.