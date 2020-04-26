Bronx pediatric providers create care packages for needy patients, families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASON COHEN

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the lives of many people and families throughout New York City. It has also had a devastating effect on Bronx families, many who struggle financially and don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Doctors from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore recognized their patients’ hardships and applied for an emergency grant from The Tiger Foundation to help distressed families.

Dr. Suzette Oyeku, from the Division of Academic General Pediatrics and Dr. Miguelina German, from the HealthySteps Program at Montefiore Medical Group, used the donation to buy essential items such as diapers, wipes, and formula to create care packages for families experiencing food insecurity in the midst of this pandemic.