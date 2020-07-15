Cops investigating death of man found on the roof of a Bronx McDonald’s

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the gruesome discovery of a dead body wrapped inside of a plastic bag that was found on a Mcdonald’s rooftop on 149th Street early this morning in the south Bronx.

A 911 call at about 5:57 a.m. today alerted the NYPD in the 40th Precinct to the wrapped body found atop 279 E. 149th Street.

The NYPD believes it to be a man, who was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

No arrests have been made at this time and a cause of death is still undetermined.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.