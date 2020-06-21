Driver fatally strikes cyclist on the City Island Bridge in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Riding his e-bike across the City Island Bridge in the Bronx proved fatal for a 43-year-old man who was hit by a driver on Saturday afternoon and later died of his injuries.

Cops said the collision took place at 5:10 p.m. on the bridge connecting City Island with the mainland Bronx, near Shore Road.

According to law enforcement sources, 43-year-old Edward Marrow, a resident of Morrison Avenue, rode his e-bike along the east sidewalk of the bridge when he suddenly lost control, veering the bike off the sidewalk and onto the roadway.

Seconds later, Marrow was struck by a 28-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler as it traveled northbound on the bridge. The impact caused Marrow to fall and strike his head.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident and found Marrow, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe head trauma. Paramedics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the Jeep driver.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is handling the case.