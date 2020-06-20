Gunman sought for shooting man during argument at Bronx train station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding an armed assailant who shot a man during an argument at a Bronx train station earlier this week.

Police said the shooting took place at 6:26 a.m. on June 16 at the Simpson Street station, located on the 2 line above the intersection of Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman got into an argument with the victim, a 40-year-old man, on the Manhattan-bound platform at the station. The argument then turned violent when the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing at the victim.

Authorities said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his right arm. Following the gunfire, the attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 41st Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 12 responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

On June 19, the NYPD released security camera footage of the shooter. He’s shown wearing a gray baseball cap, a navy blue worker’s uniform, a black long-sleeved shirt underneath and black shoes while carrying a white surgical mask in his hands.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.