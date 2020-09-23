Intruder shoots 8-year-old girl after storming into Bronx apartment

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An 8-year-old girl was shot in her Bronx apartment by an assailant who entered her 11th floor home and opened fire on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 23 inside of the 11th floor apartment of 325 East 143rd St. in the Patterson Houses, a NYCHA development in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The girl’s mother told detectives from the 40th Precinct that a man entered her apartment and fired shots, hitting the girl in the abdomen and then fled.

The mother, 26, told law enforcement officials that the girl was then taken by private vehicle to Lincoln Hospital, where officials say she is expected to survive.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, nor a description of the intruder. The investigation is ongoing.

This shooting follows a night of relative peace in which nobody had been reported shot, the first time this has occurred since July.