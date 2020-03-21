Slasher attacks man inside a Bronx residence and cuts his face: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a slasher who assaulted a 34-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week.

Cops said the incident happened at 3:50 p.m. on March 17 inside a residential building located in the area of East 197th Street and Decatur Avenue in the Fordham section.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the 34-year-old man and then slashed the left side of his face with an unknown sharp object.

Following the attack, police said, the assailant fled the building; he was last seen heading southbound on Decatur Avenue.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated for what was described as a severe laceration.

On March 21, the NYPD released video footage of the attacker.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.