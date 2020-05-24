Suspect cuffed for fatally shooting Bronx man in apartment building lobby

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested the alleged gunman who pumped three fatal bullets into a Bronx man inside the victim’s apartment building lobby on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives booked Vincent Gibson, 42, of Saile Street on murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon charges for the May 23 murder of Najai Sow, 35.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting took place at 5:43 p.m. on May 23 at an apartment building on Hoe Avenue near East 163rd Street.

Officers from the 41st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found Sow, 35, unconscious and unresponsive in the lobby. He suffered three gunshot wounds to his torso.

At this point in the investigation, police do not yet know the connection between Gibson and Sow, or the motive behind the murder.

Responding paramedics rushed Sow to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives formally charged Gibson at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, following questioning, authorities said.