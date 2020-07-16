Three men arrested for fatal shooting of Brooklyn man on west Bronx street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three men in their twenties have just been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn man outside of 221 E. 170 Street in the west Bronx’s 44th Precinct earlier this month.

This morning at about 8 a.m. the NYPD arrested two Bronx men, 21-year-old Davon Delks of 306 E. 171st Street and 27-year-old Devon Vines of 739 Arnow Avenue, along with 25-year-old Staten Island man Laquan Heyward of 115 Wright Street all on murder charges for gunning down 29-year-old Anthony Robinson of 568 Lincoln Avenue in Brooklyn.

Robinson was fatally shot in his chest outside of the address at about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 according to police.

He was rushed to BronxCare Health System by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead.

While no murder weapon was recovered on the scene, the NYPD confirmed that ballistic evidence was found at the time.

Police have not yet identified a motive in the shooting nor Robinson’s relationship to the alleged killers.