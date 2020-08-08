Violent pair sought for stabbing and assaulting teenager on Bronx street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding two attackers who stabbed and assaulted a 14-year-old boy at a Bronx intersection.

The NYPD released on Aug. 7 video footage of the violent incident, which took place at 5:05 p.m. on July 30 near a shopping center at 831 Soundview Ave. in Soundview.

Law enforcement sources said the suspects approached the 14-year-old victim and went on the attack. One of the perpetrators stabbed the boy in the back, while the other punched him about the body.

After the victim fell to the ground, as shown on the video, one suspect stomped on the teenager.

Following the assault, police reported, the pair fled toward the Monroe Houses at 1760 Story Ave.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.