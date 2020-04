BY BEN VERDE

Cops recovered a corpse in Prospect Park on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers from the 78th Precinct found the body of a 54-year-old man on West Drive near the Vanderbilt Street entrance at around 12:10 pm.

Cops are withholding the man’s name prior to family notification.

The unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The cause of death has not yet been determined and an investigation is ongoing, cops say.

This story first appeared on brooklynpaper.com.