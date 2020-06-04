Quantcast
BrooklynPolice & Fire

BREAKING: Cop shot, two other officers injured during incident in Brooklyn

3 mins ago
Police are investigating a shooting involving three officers at the corner of Church and Flatbush Avenues in Brooklyn on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech)

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI AND ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH

Police are investigating a late-night attack on three officers at a Brooklyn intersection Wednesday that left a cop shot and two colleagues injured.

The incident happened at around 11:50 p.m. on June 3 in the vicinity of Flatbush and Church Avenues.

Witnesses said they heard eight shots fired, then saw a stream of police vehicles pouring into the area in response.

Law enforcement sources said that one officer wound up being shot, while another was slashed. A third cop suffered an unspecified hand injury.

Police did not have further details as to the events that led up to the incident. The ongoing investigation is still preliminary.

About 50 police officers on scene at the shooting investigation in Brooklyn on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech)

Paramedics rushed the injured officers to Kings County Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. 

A large NYPD armored vehicle at the corner of Church and Martense Avenues in Brooklyn during a shooting investigation on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech)

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later today for further updates.

