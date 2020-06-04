BREAKING: Cop shot, two other officers injured during incident in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI AND ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH

Police are investigating a late-night attack on three officers at a Brooklyn intersection Wednesday that left a cop shot and two colleagues injured.

The incident happened at around 11:50 p.m. on June 3 in the vicinity of Flatbush and Church Avenues.

Witnesses said they heard eight shots fired, then saw a stream of police vehicles pouring into the area in response.

Not sure why but there is now a massive cop presence next to my building. pic.twitter.com/0NGlE1izu4 — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 4, 2020

Law enforcement sources said that one officer wound up being shot, while another was slashed. A third cop suffered an unspecified hand injury.

Police did not have further details as to the events that led up to the incident. The ongoing investigation is still preliminary.

Paramedics rushed the injured officers to Kings County Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later today for further updates.