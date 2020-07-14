Brooklyn drive-by shooting spree leaves six people shot in just 14 minutes: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in tracking down the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting spree in Brooklyn on Monday night that left six people injured.

All of the victims are expected to survive, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said during a press conference Monday night in Canarsie, where all three shootings occurred.

“The concern that we have in all three of these incidents is that there was a white four-door sedan was involved” in each of them, Harrison reported.

Police said the shooting spree began at 6:19 p.m. on July 13 on the residential block of Remsen Avenue between Avenues M and N in Canarsie.

There, Harrison said, a 23-year-old woman was shot four times in the chest. She was brought by private means to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment.

Twelve minutes later, authorities said, three 19-year-old men were shot near the Bayview Houses at 2105 Rockaway Pkwy., about a half-mile away.

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to his below, while another was hit in the leg. The third victim took a bullet to his back, Harrison reported.

EMS rushed all three victims to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.

Then, at 6:33 p.m., a 19-year-old man wash shot in the back while riding a scooter with a woman along Flatlands Avenue near East 108th Street. The gunshot victim wound up being rushed to Brookdale Hospital for treatment; the woman suffered minor injuries from falling off the scooter, the chief noted.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Harrison said, police believe all of the victims “were the intended targets” of the unknown shooter. He appealed to residents who may have seen the white four-door sedan involved to contact police to help find it.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings or the vehicle’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The shootings mark the latest episode in rampant gun violence across Brooklyn and other parts of the city this summer. On Sunday night, a shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant left a one-year-old infant dead and three others injured.