Cement truck in Brooklyn nearly tips over after sinking into street trench

A cement truck driver got a very sudden “sinking feeling” when the rear wheels of his 80,000 pound, fully-loaded vehicle fell through a metal plate on a Downtown Brooklyn street Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The truck, owned by US Concrete, was heading south on Livingston Street at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 when he hit a metal plate in the road on Bond Street protecting a trench opened up below for the installation of sewer pipes.

Law enforcement sources said the truck’s rear right wheels slipped into the trench causing the truck to lean towards its passenger side.

Firefighters raced to the scene and called utilities including National Grid to secure underground gas lines that were imperiled by the collapse. Officials for the DEP were also on the scene because of the sewer lines being replaced.

Wreckers from Runway Towing had to use two heavy-duty tow trucks to pulled the massive cement truck from its snare.

No injuries were reported in this incident.