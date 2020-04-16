Four crooks sought for hitting man with exercise equipment and robbing him in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for four crooks who beat and robbed a man in Brooklyn this week.

Police say that at 1 p.m. on April 13, a 27-year-old man was walking on Putnam Avenue near Knickerbocker Avenue when he was surrounded by four unknown men. The men proceeded to hit the victim with an exercise bar and took his cellphone.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was take to Brookdale Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On April 15, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects:

