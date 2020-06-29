Gas explosion rocks Sunset Park basement

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A gas explosion in the basement of a Brooklyn home blew out windows Monday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, police said.

No injuries were reported, but damage to the basement was considered heavy.

National Grid was called to the scene at 3:15 p.m. at 672 51st Street in Sunset Park after the explosion and shut the gas mains to prevent any further incident.

Fire officials said there was utility work underway, but did not know why gas had built up in the basement. The incident was under investigation.