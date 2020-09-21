Governor eyes Brooklyn park for statue honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A statue dedicated to the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could come to Brooklyn Bridge Park, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

“We’re considering Brooklyn Bridge Park on a site that would overlook the Statue of Liberty,” Cuomo said during a teleconference with reporters on Sept. 21. “We are going to do a statue in Brooklyn for her. She is a Brooklyn native and we’re very proud of that.”

Cuomo said he will announce a commission this week which will work on the monument and how the Empire State should honor Ginsburg, who was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in Midwood.

The state’s chief executive first announced the statue Saturday, one day after Ginsburg died at the age of 87.

“As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor,” the governor said in a statement on Sept. 19. “While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg’s death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn.”

Borough President Eric Adams followed Cuomo’s announcement by renewing calls to rename the Municipal Building at Joralemon and Court streets after the legal eagle.

